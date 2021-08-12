First referenced in a 14th century Egyptian cookbook, halloumi is popular throughout the region. Whereas those in the United States might see only one or two varieties of halloumi in their local market, every shop in Turkey, Greece and Cyprus sells dozens of types. Halloumi is traditionally made from goat or sheeps’ milk but can be made from cow’s milk, and while it can vary in salinity and creaminess, it will always have that signature squeak.