Ingredients
- 1 ounce salami or prosciutto, sliced and rolled
- 1 ounce Manchego cheese, aged cheddar cheese or smoked Gouda cheese, cut into strips
- 1/2 apple, sliced
- 1/2 cup red grapes
- 2 mini sweet peppers
- 1/4 cup peanuts or smoked salted almonds
- 1/4 cup raisins, dried cherries or apricots
- 2 Scandinavian seeded crackers or 2 handfuls almond crackers
- 4 pitted Castelvetrano olives
- 2 tablespoons coarse mustard, jam or chutney for dipping
Step 1
For each lunchbox, select an assortment that fits each eater’s taste. We’ve suggested amounts for one person. Choose a container that allows the food to fit snugly. To keep crackers crisp, wrap them in wax paper. Use silicone cupcake liners and combine the nuts and raisins and apples and grapes. Use a small, lidded container for your favorite dipping option.
Nutrition Information
Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful analysis.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
