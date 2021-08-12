Serve with canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed and sprinkled with salt), blueberries or sugar snap peas on the side.
Storage Notes: The pinwheels and wrap are best when served the day they’re made, but can be wrapped in parchment or wax paper and refrigerated for up to 1 day.
NOTE: Any mix of basil, thyme, chives or oregano works, or substitute 1/2 teaspoon dry Italian seasoning.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces (about 1/4 cup) goat cheese or hummus
- One (10-inch) flour tortilla or spinach tortilla
- 3 tablespoons (about 2 ounces) diced roasted red pepper from a jar, blotted dry
- 1/8 teaspoon dried dill
Step 1
In a small microwave-safe bowl, soften the goat cheese in the microwave on HIGH power for 10 seconds (you may need another 10-second burst) to make it easy to spread. Spread the goat cheese over the tortilla, leaving about 1/4-inch space around the edges.
Step 2
Add the diced red pepper evenly across the goat cheese and sprinkle with the dill. Roll up the tortilla very tightly, especially as soon as you start rolling, to avoid a large gap in the center.
Slice the wrap into 3/4-inch pinwheels and serve.
VARIATION: To make a wrap, once you spread the goat cheese, scatter the roasted pepper and sprinkle with the dill, add 1/3 cup of canned, drained and rinsed chickpeas mashed with 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt. Mix in 1 small handful of torn fresh herbs, such as chives or basil (optional, see NOTE); spread this mixture over the pepper.
Top with a handful of salad greens. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over half of the filling, then tuck it around and underneath the filling, forming a tight roll. Fold in each side of the tortilla, then roll it up from the bottom. Cut the wrap in half and serve.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 309; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 726 mg; Carbohydrates: 46 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser, and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
