Serve with green grapes or veggie chips.
Storage Notes: The kebabs and the salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
NOTES: Tortelloni are large tortellini found in the refrigerated section in your local grocery. Avoid frozen or dried tortellini: they’re typically much smaller and shaped in a circle, so they don’t work well on skewers.
In a rush? Use 3/4 cup store-bought vinaigrette (such as Italian) in place of the homemade dressing. If you like, you can leave the kebabs undressed or you can brush them with vinaigrette.
Many schools have safety policies regarding what objects are allowed in schools. If you plan to send the skewered kebabs to school with your child, check with the administration to see if they are allowed. If not, the pieces could be placed in a small container as finger food.
Ingredients
For the kebabs or a big salad
- 18 ounces refrigerated cheese tortelloni (large cheese tortellini, see NOTE)
- 8 ounces small mozzarella balls (also called ciliegine)
- 1 cup (5 ounces) cherry tomatoes
- 2 bell peppers, any color, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/4 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives
For the salad dressing
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 teaspoon table or fine sea salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Once cooked, rinse the pasta in a colander under cold water until it is warm. While the pasta cooks, prepare the other ingredients and make the dressing.
Step 2
If making the kebabs: Make 1 to 2 skewers per serving, using bamboo skewers. For each skewer, alternate approximately 3 tortelloni, 2 mozzarella balls, 3 olives, 3 bell pepper pieces and 3 cherry tomatoes. The kebabs are ready to serve, or can be lightly dressed (see NOTES).
Step 3
If making the pasta salad: Halve the mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and olives.
Step 4
In a large bowl, whisk together the white wine vinegar with the sugar, Italian seasoning, dill, garlic powder and salt. Then whisk in the olive oil. Once the pasta is done, shake off as much water as possible and add it to the large bowl along with the mozzarella, bell peppers, tomatoes and olives. Toss gently to combine and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 kebabs or about 1 1/2 cups salad with 2 tablespoons dressing), based on 8
Calories: 439; Total Fat: 27 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 599 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 16 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser, and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
