Compared with fresh peppers, pickled jalapeños have a tamer, more uniform heat that I find to be more consistent from jar to jar, whereas the spiciness of fresh jalapeños can vary. (Jars are preferable to cans so that you can just take what you need and store the remainder in the refrigerator for another meal in need of pizazz.) Pickling mellows the grassiness that fresh peppers can sometimes have, and the acid in the pickling brine adds a slight pucker. Once pickled, the peppers do lose a bit of crispness, but the convenience of pre-sliced rings ready to adorn tacos, hot dogs and slices of pizza is hard to deny.