Wine is difficult to describe, because we each bring a different frame of reference to it. Even with my very earthly taste buds, I haven’t had the same culinary experiences you have. In my descriptions I try to focus on a wine’s structure, acidity and texture, attributes we can usually agree on. Flavors are trickier. My red currant might be your raspberry. That leafy, woodsy aroma of some Old World reds is often described as forest floor. It may trigger a memory of a long ago hike or a romantic weekend in a cabin, but nobody is suggesting you munch on dead leaves to know what they taste like. The once-popular description of New Zealand sauvignon blanc as “cat pee on a gooseberry bush” had Americans flummoxed, because we mostly don’t eat gooseberries. But we know what a litter box smells like. Personally, I get jalapeño pepper and sweaty armpit from underripe sauvignon blanc, no matter where it’s from. Smell everything, taste with discretion.