Some comments are doozies. Many sound a negative theme, such as, “This is the stupidest drivel ever printed in The Washington Post.” If I recommend five imported wines on any particular week, I’m likely to be accused of hating the domestic vino. I don’t, I assure you. But I appreciate the view that if we care about the environmental effects of shipping wine around the world — a favorite theme of mine — we should favor local products. And, if my focus that week is on local wine or wine sold in boxes, inevitably, there’ll be someone who will complain about the lack of foreign wine recommendations or take umbrage that wine is encased in anything but glass.
Many people who take time to sound off are anti-wine, or at least anti-snobbery. They believe wine is too expensive and scoff when I describe a $15 bottle as affordable. And they view the flowery language wine lovers use to describe wine as elitist and ridiculous.
I walked into a hilarious buzz saw of this sentiment recently when I described a three-star, $19 Domaine Sauvète sauvignon blanc from France as having “the mineral character that suggests crushed stones, along with apricots and red currants and a long, focused finish.” Maybe I read too many wine blogs that week, but the fanciful description was over the top for several readers.
One using the handle PopFisher wondered if I have “extra-terrestrial taste buds.” Another with the username Sorcier recalled childhood meals laced with gritty sand during family beach trips and said, “Ridiculous.”
“A touch of crushed stones? Seriously?” asked El Dudo. (Some of these handles alone are worth reading the comments.) “What’s next — a hint of composted manure? Remember when wine tasted sorta like grapes?” And Chemiazrit2 said I had penned “almost a parody of absolutely terrible wine writing,” adding: “I’ve had a lot of wine … but never a sip that reminded me of any of those things.”
And finally, Pubmgmt wondered whether crushed stones taste different from uncrushed stones: “As a person who doesn’t habitually eat stones, I confess this is beyond my limited palate. Perhaps we can dispense with the wine critic nonsense in these reviews.”
Reader SBG Y understood what I meant: “This is a way to convey a sense of pronounced minerality, which is definitely a thing in wines that reflect their place. It's not wine critic nonsense, it is helpful to gain an appreciation of something hard to describe but important in a wine.”
Wine is difficult to describe, because we each bring a different frame of reference to it. Even with my very earthly taste buds, I haven’t had the same culinary experiences you have. In my descriptions I try to focus on a wine’s structure, acidity and texture, attributes we can usually agree on. Flavors are trickier. My red currant might be your raspberry. That leafy, woodsy aroma of some Old World reds is often described as forest floor. It may trigger a memory of a long ago hike or a romantic weekend in a cabin, but nobody is suggesting you munch on dead leaves to know what they taste like. The once-popular description of New Zealand sauvignon blanc as “cat pee on a gooseberry bush” had Americans flummoxed, because we mostly don’t eat gooseberries. But we know what a litter box smells like. Personally, I get jalapeño pepper and sweaty armpit from underripe sauvignon blanc, no matter where it’s from. Smell everything, taste with discretion.
Wines that thrill our imagination as much as our palates are not merely fermented grape juice. They are postcards from the past, time capsules of a vintage and a place, or, as Robert Louis Stevenson wrote about Napa Valley wines, bottled poetry. Such wines need not be ridiculously expensive. I find the range of $12 to $25 generally provides terrific value in terms of greater quality for the price. This range has crept up in recent years, but remember: Value does not equal cheap. It means the wine punches above its price point.
As for those stones, I’ll avoid the violence of the crusher and stick to this description I wrote in my first column for The Post: “If you’ve ever enjoyed an early-morning walk after a spring rain, you’ve smelled minerality. It’s there in the aromas of wet stones in your garden, liberated by the warmth of the sun. It’s in the freshness of the air emanating from the flagstone walkway or the dirt path leading through the woods.”
