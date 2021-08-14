Summer Fruit Crumble, above. Use a mix or a single variety to make this homey, simple dessert that goes great with a scoop of ice cream.
Any-Fruit Cobbler. This dessert is flexible, too. Round out with frozen fruit as needed. Then just pour an easy batter over the top and bake.
Cherry Clafoutis. Your choice of stone fruit is fine for this French classic; ditto berries. The almond extract used goes especially well with cherries and other stone fruit, but vanilla is always a safe bet if you want to switch things up. For a smaller version, see Blueberry-Ginger Mini Clafoutis.
Summer Fruit Semifreddo. This Italian dessert is no sad runner-up to ice cream. It’s so elegant, not to mention silken and fluffy, to stand on its own merits.
Peach Apricot Buttermilk Cobbler. Dried apricots, orange juice and a sprinkling of crunchy turbinado sugar on top help keep down the added sugar in the topping, which is something between a scone and a biscuit.
Watermelon Lime Sorbet. When you haul a massive watermelon home from the market, save a few cups for this refreshing sorbet.
Strawberry and Pistachio Olive Oil Cake. If you’re lucky, you may come across a vendor with everbearing strawberries that are available well past the spring boom. Stretch them with this dairy-free, gluten-free cake.
Blueberry-Nectarine Lattice Pie. Grapefruit juice, cornmeal and barley flour are among the unexpected ingredients in this not-too-sweet stunner.