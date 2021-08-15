In Washington, D.C., where the temperature as I write is 96, with a heat index of 108, the answer is clear. I’d rather stand over or near my stove, and save most of my grilling for the spring and fall — or a rare stretch of mild summer weather if we get it. But that doesn’t mean I want to crank up the oven to 500 degrees for an hour. Instead, I gravitate toward recipes that require little or no cooking, of course, but also toward those where the oven use is mercifully brief.