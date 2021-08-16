Read on for tasty smoothies you can make with fresh or frozen fruit. Not seeing the flavor you want? Search for “smoothie” in our Recipe Finder for more options, and check out this guide to making a fantastic smoothie.
Now, grab that blender and let’s make a smoothie!
Blueberry Banana Smoothie With Chia, pictured above. A frozen banana — and a little milk — make this smoothie thick and creamy. Almonds and chia seeds add just enough texture to give the smoothie a little heft.
Green Smoothie With Yogurt, Pear and Ginger. Many of us have been scarred by the green smoothie. Let that experience wash away with this one, boasting spinach for that green hue, yogurt for protein, dates, pear and honey for sweetness, and fresh ginger for zing.
White Sands Smoothie. Inspired by Joni’s Kitchen in Montauk, Long Island, Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger made one of her favorite smoothies. With vanilla milkshake vibes, coconut, almonds and a pinch of nutmeg for flavor, this smoothie will have you dreaming a beach vacation.
Breakfast Smoothie Pack. Freeze packs of banana, fruit of your choice, oats and almonds. Then, come morning, grab a pack, add milk and blend. No hunting around for ingredients!
Apple-Spice Smoothies. This dairy-free smoothie has apple pie vibes, thanks to spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg.
Cherry Berry Smoothie Bowls. If you prefer a smoothie so thick you need a spoon, make it this one, and top with berries, coconut, almonds and more.
