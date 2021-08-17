One way to cut down on red meat is to order a burger without any beef at all. The Double To-Chino is the brainchild of Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca, the chefs behind Pogiboy, who have channeled their influences into a pork-based burger that’s American in form but Philippine in flavor. The duo lifted the idea from Charles Olalia, chef of the now-closed Ma’am Sir in Los Angeles, but they have made the burger all their own. Their twin patties are built with a 50-50 blend of classic Philippine breakfast meats: a cured, sweet-and-savory pork belly known as tocino and a longanisa sausage that has a bit more bite. Even after they’re smashed and caramelized on a hot griddle, these patties still release more juice than a freshly squeezed lemon, which is part of the reason Dungca developed the eye-catching purple yam (also known as ube) buns. These elastic steamed buns, tinted lavender from ube flour, can absorb the To-Chino’s juices without disintegrating in your hands, which is perfect. You don’t want to miss a drop of this brilliant Philippine American burger, garnished with grilled pineapple, pickled vegetables and a not-so-secret sauce.