Our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger whipped up some tasty snacks and shared advice to help your kid get the right between-meals nutrition fix.
Food writers Sonja and Alex Overhiser from A Couple Cooks designed lunch ideas that will pack well and keep your kid fueled throughout the day, with twists that adults and more adventurous eaters might enjoy, too. As a bonus, they’re also easy to put together, meaning less work for you.
What’s your go-to packed lunch for your kids — or yourself? Have your children’s culinary habits shifted while they’ve been at home? Do you have worries about the lunchroom as your kids head back in? Let’s talk about it all.
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.