Grilled Corn With Miso Honey Butter, above. This is my favorite way of dressing grilled corn. Umami-rich miso, a little bit of honey and butter combine to enhance every beautiful thing about corn. You can read about why that mix works here.
Caramelized Corn and Sumac Over Labneh. Deeply caramelized corn, plus a sprinkle of lemony sumac atop creamy, tangy labneh — yum.
Corn and Chorizo Tacos. You can also take that caramelized corn in a different direction: Pair it with chorizo for a harmony of spicy, smoky and sweet, which you then pile into a tortilla.
Corn Salad with Halloumi, Peppers, Olives and Cumin-Lemon Dressing. Yes, take the corn off the cob, and toss into this salad with salty halloumi and olives with a warm and bright dressing. This isn’t the only corn salad we can recommend. Try: Corn Salad With Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño and Cilantro. Farro and Charred Corn Salad. Raw Corn, Zucchini and Snap Pea Salad.
Okra, Corn, Tomatoes and Dill. Corn milk scraped from the cob is an underused culinary item. In this recipe, it helps to make a creamy sauce for this vegetable medley.
Corn on the Cob Curry. Keep this recipe in mind when cooler weather starts to come in; a thick warming sauce pairs beautifully with sweet corn.
Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream. Bored of savory corn? Make ice cream!
Crispy, Smoky Skillet Corn. Get your skillet ripping hot so that you can get a crispy crust.
