First, make the salsa. There’s a lot of chopping involved, but I think pico de gallo is best when it’s chopped by hand. That said, there’s an easy way to speed things up: Roughly chop the tomatoes, onion, chile, cilantro and garlic and then pulse the vegetables in a food processor until they form a chunky salsa. Then stir in the black beans. They’ll add a velvety texture and a bit of protein to the meal.