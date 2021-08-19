Here, the silky, flaky trout is piled onto a salad of crisp, thinly sliced fennel tossed with tender lentils, which give the dish a hearty underpinning and contrasting textures. In my quest to stay away from any heat source, I took advantage of canned lentils, but until I purposefully sought them out, I hadn’t realized lentils even came in cans. And yet, there they were, right on the shelf with other pulses, as convenient as can be for pulling this dish together. (Alternatively, you could certainly cook them yourself from dried.)