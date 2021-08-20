“When I start a new project, I want to make varietal wines to see what the estate is offering me,” Busching says. “You don’t want the wines to all taste alike, so you want to keep some distinction between the varietals. The more petit verdot you spread around to add color or acid, the closer the wines get in flavor and profile.” Having recently tasted Busching’s delicious and soulful 2019 cabernet franc from Hark Vineyards, I’m not inclined to quibble with his approach.