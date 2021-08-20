You can leave the pulverized flesh in a drink for something with a thicker smoothie texture, or strain it out if you want the juice alone. You can cut the flesh into cubes and freeze them overnight; they are so loaded with liquid they can be used as ice cubes in a drink, where they will not only chill it but gradually infuse their flavor into the surrounding liquid (as they do the Watermelon Pimm’s Cup). You can throw the same frozen cubes in a blender to whip up a frozen margarita style drink where the “ice” will add some dilution but will also add pure watermelon flavor.