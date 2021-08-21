Grilled Eggplant Salad. This recipe from Leela Punyaratabandhu, also the source of the curry above, is another example of how Asian cuisine is great at making the most of eggplant. The pieces are tossed with a sweet, tart and salty coconut milk dressing, with crispy shallots and cashews adding crunch. For a totally different global approach, see Turkish-Style Grilled Eggplant Salad.