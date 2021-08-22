One of my favorite such pasta dishes doesn’t even require cooking the tomatoes, and that’s a great way to go. But so is this one, in which you cook the tomatoes until they just start to lose their shape, then add a generous amount (at least until it cooks down) of baby spinach. Within moments, you’ve got a gorgeous chunky sauce, just right for tossing with whole-wheat penne (or any favorite shape) and sparking with feta and lemon.