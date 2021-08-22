One of my favorite such pasta dishes doesn’t even require cooking the tomatoes, and that’s a great way to go. But so is this one, in which you cook the tomatoes until they just start to lose their shape, then add a generous amount (at least until it cooks down) of baby spinach. Within moments, you’ve got a gorgeous chunky sauce, just right for tossing with whole-wheat penne (or any favorite shape) and sparking with feta and lemon.
In case you’re wondering where the garlic and onion in this recipe are, they’re hiding in a gut-friendly infused oil designed to make the alliums tolerable for cooks and eaters who can’t normally tolerate them. Because you remove the solids after infusing, the allium’s offending fructans don’t come along for the ride.
If you aren’t in the camp of folks who suffer from IBS or other digestive ailments, feel free to saute a few cloves of garlic and a small onion at the outset of this cooking. Either way, you’ll love this quick summertime dinner, and it’ll love you right back.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Gut-Friendly Garlic and Shallot Oil
- 3 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 5 ounces (5 cups) baby spinach
- 12 ounces whole-wheat or gluten-free penne pasta (see headnote)
- 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup), divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint or oregano
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste
- Pinch freshly cracked black pepper, plus more to taste
Step 1
In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the tomatoes and cook until they begin to lose their shape, about 8 minutes. Stir in the spinach, a handful at a time, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the spinach is wilted and the tomatoes have turned into a chunky sauce, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta, and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot.
Step 3
Stir 3/4 cup of the feta, the mint, lemon juice, salt and pepper into the sauce. Add the sauce to the pasta and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper, if needed, and, if you like, add enough of the reserved cooking water to adjust the consistency of the sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup feta and serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories: 519; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 25 mg; Sodium: 658 mg; Carbohydrates: 77 g; Dietary Fiber: 13 g; Sugar: 13 g; Protein: 20 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Cook For Your Gut Health” by America’s Test Kitchen (2021).
Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
