Instant Pot Vanilla Cheesecake. Yes! Dessert is possible in the Instant Pot! This creamy vanilla cheesecake proves it.
Instant Pot Spaghetti. An entire spaghetti dinner from the convenience of your IP, with chickpeas for protein and goat cheese for fun.
Instant Pot Risotto. Risotto normally requires constant stirring, but not when you throw it in the IP. You can get creamy, dreamy risotto, while relaxing with a glass of wine or fixing a salad to go with it.
Alfajores (Cornstarch Cookies With Dulce de Leche). Cookies in the Instant Pot? Well, no. But you can make your own dulce de leche for this recipe using a multicooker! Read the notes in this recipe to learn how.
Homemade Yogurt. An IP can yield some seriously delicious homemade yogurt.
Steel-Cut Oats With Kimchi. Steel-cut oats take forever to cook, but not with the Instant Pot. You can have a hot bowl of delicious oats in the morning with barely any effort.
