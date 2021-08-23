“Conventional wisdom says that fresher is better, but when it comes to umami-packed brine and easy volume, canned clams have the edge,” Anna Hezel wrote for Taste. That’s because all of the prep work has been done, so you can just grab a can opener and have affordable seafood at the ready. “These grocery store cans, which you can get for around $3, are massively flavorful, taste perfectly salty, and come with plenty of brine to double down on the clam flavor in whatever you’re making,” Hezel wrote.