The term cottage pie is often used interchangeably with shepherd’s pie, but, according to “The Oxford Companion to Food,” the term cottage pie dates back much further and was most often made with potatoes and beef.
Both are thrifty casseroles thought to have originated with people living in the country, and both share the same concept: A starchy, filling topping over inexpensive meat.
That makes them easy to adjust to make use of what you have at hand. At our house, we’ve made something we called a shepherd’s pie with leftover mashed potatoes and chicken or even Thanksgiving turkey, for goodness’ sake. Food editor Joe Yonan has shared a better-for-you version made with a lentil-mushroom filling.
Then, while flipping through “Fast and Flavorful Paleo Cooking” by Amanda Torres, I found this Caribbean Cottage Pie, which Torres describes as a “delicious take on an old classic.” She tops it with boiled, mashed green plantains, which she says is “a traditional dish in the Dominican Republic” and she adds “Puerto Rican flavoring” to the ground beef, including oregano, onion, bell pepper, garlic, cilantro and olives.
After going through serious health issues while in graduate school, Torres, a neuroscientist, began her “journey back to health” by looking for ways to cook nutritious recipes that better suited her dietary needs. In 2012, she started the Curious Coconut food website, where she offers common staple replacements to recipes so people can easily make dishes that fit in with whatever their dietary needs might be, including gluten- and dairy-free, paleo or autoimmune issues.
Her adjustments revolve around those health issues, but most often my tweaks and changes are about texture, flavor and ease.
I’m always on the lookout for thrifty dishes that come together quickly, so what did I do with her recipe? I did what I often do: I made it just the way Torres described, tasted it and thought about what I liked and what I’d like to change.
I loved the flavor of the filling, with the oregano and olives, so lovely and different than my shepherd’s pie, but I wanted a little something more there. The plantains were delicious, but a little heavy for me. So, when I made it again, I reduced the number of plantains for the topping from four to three and added fresh garlic to the mash. For the filling, I threw in some corn for sweetness and salsa to add moisture and flavor.
I served it with fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges and more salsa at the table. The result was a quick (check), thrifty (check) casserole that also freezes well (bonus check!), so I can enjoy it, take a break, and eat it again.
I hope you’ll make it and then — make it your own, too.
NOTES: This dish also can be made in a lightly greased 8-inch-square glass baking dish, or similarly sized casserole.
If time is tight, you can cut about 15 minutes from the preparation by serving the mashed plantains and the filling side by side on a plate.
Storage Notes: Leftover pie can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
For the topping
- 3 green plantains (about 2 1/2 pounds total)
- 1/2 cup cold water, plus more as needed
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon table or fine sea salt
For the filling
- 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/4 teaspoon table for fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 small white or yellow onion (about 4 ounces), chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper (about 4 ounces), chopped
- 1/4 cup corn (optional)
- 1/4 cup salsa, plus more for serving
- 4 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons sliced green olives (8 total)
- Juice of 1 lime
- Lime wedges, for serving
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven or toaster oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Make the topping: In a large pot over high heat, bring about 5 cups of water to a boil. Peel the plantains by slicing off the tips, cutting a slit down the length and removing the peel. (If they are hard to peel, boil them with the peel on and peel afterward.) Add the plantains to the pot (if they are too large, cut them in half) and cook until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain.
Step 2
In a food processor, add the plantains, cut into pieces to fit, the 1/2 cup of water, oil, garlic and salt. Process until smooth, adding more oil, a tablespoon at a time if too dry. If you prefer a more rustic texture, mash the plantains in a bowl.
Step 3
Make the filling: While the plantains are cooking, in a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the ground beef to the skillet and use a wooden spoon to break it up. Add the salt and oregano and cook, stirring often, until the meat is brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, bell pepper and corn, if using, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the salsa and garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro, olives and lime juice. Spread the filling evenly in the pan.
Step 4
Spread the plantain mixture on top of the filling, covering the meat. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until heated through.
Sprinkle cilantro leaves on top and serve family style, with wedges of lime and more salsa on the side, if using.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 cup), based on 6
Calories: 570; Total Fat: 31 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 57 mg; Sodium: 477 mg; Carbohydrates: 65 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 30 g; Protein: 15 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe adapted from “Fast and Flavorful Paleo Cooking” (Page Street Publishing, 2020) by Amanda Torres.
