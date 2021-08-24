I loved the flavor of the filling, with the oregano and olives, so lovely and different than my shepherd’s pie, but I wanted a little something more there. The plantains were delicious, but a little heavy for me. So, when I made it again, I reduced the number of plantains for the topping from four to three and added fresh garlic to the mash. For the filling, I threw in some corn for sweetness and salsa to add moisture and flavor.