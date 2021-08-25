Aside from whipping cream and pitting cherries (if you’re using fresh fruit), the only other work required is assembling this chocolate and cherry icebox cake. Just add layers of cream, cookies and cherries to a pan and then chill it in the fridge for a few hours. A springform pan is your best bet if you want to attempt clean slices of cake — popping it in the freezer to firm up a bit also helps — otherwise, a large casserole dish, such as a 9-by-13-inch pan, works for scooping out more rustic portions. Wait to sprinkle the top with the crushed leftover cookies until just before serving to add a little bit of crunch to smooth cream, softened cookies and firm fruit.