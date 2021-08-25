With a texture that can range from big and chunky to pencil eraser-size bits, it can become many things. The larger you cut the tomatoes and onions, the more salad-like it will be. Crumble in some cotija or feta and eat it with flour tortillas for a simple lunch. Add lettuce and quinoa for a heartier salad. Cut everything into bits just big enough to fit inside a roosters’ beak and it begs for chips for dipping and scooping, with perhaps a bowl of stewed beans on the side.