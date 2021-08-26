Plenty of customizable options mean you can relax and use what your kids like best. We’ve included suggestions that they can also help with, if you think they’re ready for a few basic kitchen skills.
Breakfast
Breakfast Smoothie Pack, pictured above. You can freeze these packs ahead for those days when everyone oversleeps and needs to fuel up fast. Customize to your (kids’) hearts’ contents.
Vegetable Frittata. Make a big frittata on Sunday and reheat slices during the week.
Basic Overnight Oats. Here’s another great make-ahead recipe you can customize. Need extra protein? Add nut or seed butter, or yogurt.
Lunch
Crunchy Raspberry PB&J. It’s a classic for a reason! A few slices of a tart apple inside adds a crispy, crunchy and very easy upgrade. Prefer a different type of sandwich? Try Smoked Salmon Sandwiches With Quick Pickles, Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways (using chicken, tuna or chickpeas), Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich, or Chicken Satay Sandwiches.
Baked Falafel. Sonja and Alex Overhiser from A Couple Cooks say that everyone loves a nugget. Serve with hummus for dipping and plenty of crunchy veggies.
Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables. These are supposed to be served cold, and they’re delicious that way. You can pick veggies your kids like, and mix up a big batch. Adjust the spice level to your family’s preferences.
Afterschool Snacks
Big Dipper Snack Trays. Is your kid a grazer? Prepare cut veggies, sliced meats, chickpeas or an arrangement of their choice with a yogurt-based ranch dip so they can crunch along.
Morning Glory Muffins. These muffins include: whole wheat flour, carrots, apples, nuts, dried fruit and more to make them really tasty. They freeze well, so make a big batch and defrost one at a time, so it’s ready for your kid when they get home.
Potato Quesadillas. I used to make myself quesadillas when the bus dropped me off at home. You can make the filling for these in advance, and quickly heat up in a pan (or let your kids do it) or fully make them ahead to be quickly reheated in a toaster oven.
More from Voraciously: