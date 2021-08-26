Working quickly, remove the baking sheet with the jars from the oven and place on a heatproof surface. Using an oven mitt or tea towel, hold the jar steady. Using a ladle and canning funnel, if you have one, transfer the jam to jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace at the rim -- this is the space between the jam and the lid of the jar. (You can use a ruler or the measuring notches on the end of an air bubble remover to check this if you like.). If the jars are underfilled, they may not seal and may have an increased risk of contamination. Repeat with the remaining jars and jam.