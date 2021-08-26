She’s also quick to offer substitutions for her homemade coffee-infused blueberry jam (see related recipe) that is swirled into these cookies — a jar of store-bought blueberry among them.
You can eat these meringues as they are or sandwich them with more jam or whipped cream (or both) for a real treat. Either way, the espresso powder garnish is strongly recommended.
Ingredients
- 3 large egg whites (90 grams), at room temperature
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, split and scraped or 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup (70 grams) blueberry jam (see related recipe)
- Finely ground espresso powder, for sprinkling (optional)
- Freeze-dried blueberries, for sprinkling (optional)
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 200 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In the bowl of a stand mixer set over a small pot of simmering water (making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water), whisk together the egg whites and sugar, whisking constantly, until the mixture is warm to the touch, 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 3
Transfer the bowl to the stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat the egg whites on high speed until the mixture is cool and holds stiff peaks, about 5 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to medium, add the vanilla seeds or extract and mix for a few seconds to incorporate. Transfer about 1/2 cup of the meringue to a small bowl. Add the jam to the bowl and fold it in until well incorporated. Fold this mixture back into the meringue, being careful not to overmix; be sure to leave some streaks for a marbled effect.
Step 4
Using a large spoon, scoop out roughly 2 tablespoons of the meringue into 2-inch mounds on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each lightly with the espresso powder, if using. Crush the freeze-dried blueberries between your fingers for a rough texture and sprinkle over top, if using.
Step 5
Bake for about 2 hours, checking after about 1 1/2 hours, or until the meringues are ever-so slightly browned and sound hollow when tapped on the bottom. Turn off the oven, set its door ajar (a wooden spoon inserted between the door and the oven usually does the trick) and let the meringues cool inside, about 2 hours.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 meringue)
Calories: 50; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 10 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Adapted from “Jam Bake: Inspired Recipes for Creating and Baking With Preserves” by Camilla Wynne (Appetite by Random House, 2021).
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
