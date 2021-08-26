Transfer the bowl to the stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat the egg whites on high speed until the mixture is cool and holds stiff peaks, about 5 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to medium, add the vanilla seeds or extract and mix for a few seconds to incorporate. Transfer about 1/2 cup of the meringue to a small bowl. Add the jam to the bowl and fold it in until well incorporated. Fold this mixture back into the meringue, being careful not to overmix; be sure to leave some streaks for a marbled effect.