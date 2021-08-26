Like Wynne, Newton uses the oven to simultaneously sterilize and heat her jars right before filling them up. So does Gloria Nicol, a journalist and photographer who lives on the border between Wales and England and has just published a revised edition of her 2009 “Preserves and Pickles.” After cleaning them in hot, soapy water, rinsing and drying them, readers should “place the jars on their sides on a kitchen towel-covered shelf in the oven and heat to [225°F] for 20-30 minutes, just before using them,” she advises. But others often sterilize their jars in the dishwasher or in boiling water, sometimes far enough in advance that they’ve cooled down before the jam is added.