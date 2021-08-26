If this is your first go at a ceviche-style dish, I recommend making the recipe as written. It’s helpful to watch how the fish transforms in acid, how it looks, feels and tastes once it’s fully cooked. It’s hard to explain this transformation in words! It’s essential to use the freshest fish you can find. It should have virtually no scent — or should smell only of the clear blue sea — when you take it out of its paper or plastic wrapper.