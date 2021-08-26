It’s a salad that pairs especially well with a grilled protein slathered in barbecue sauce, because its flavors echo the sauce’s fruity-savory elements while offering a welcome, contrasting cool.
That, along with its bright festive look, make it on-point for that upcoming holiday cookout.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 pounds diced watermelon (about 4 cups)
- 1 medium English cucumber, trimmed, quartered lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch thick pieces (about 3 cups)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, torn
Step 1
In a large bowl, toss the watermelon and cucumber until combined.
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, ginger and salt until combined. Drizzle the dressing over the watermelon and cucumber and gently toss to coat, then add the mint. Gently toss to combine and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 3/4 cups), based on 4.
Calories: 87; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 151 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
