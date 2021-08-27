On July 9, President Biden issued Executive Order 14036, titled “Promoting Competition in the American Economy.” It focused on barriers to competition created by consolidation in many industries, notably technology and agriculture, where small firms and family farms are crowded out of markets by larger companies. As published a few days later in the Federal Register, the executive order spanned 13 densely printed pages. Tucked in the middle were two directives about the beer, wine and spirits industries that have sparked an intense debate and may shake the foundations of the three-tier system that has governed alcohol distribution in this country since the repeal of Prohibition nearly a century ago.