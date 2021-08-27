While a whole, untrimmed brisket weighs around 14 pounds, in the United States, it is often sold in halves: either the first cut, a cross between a square and an oval, leaner, and also known as the “flat”; and the second cut, also known as the “point” or “deckle,” which is thicker, fattier and more flavorful. You want the point. If a visual helps, the flat cut is, well, flatter, while the point has a mound on it, like a hill, that is — if you squint at it — pointy. The latter won’t lie as tidily in your Dutch oven, nor will it slice as beautifully as a flat cut, but where it gives up on looks it delivers on flavor. You can buy a whole brisket, but that’s difficult to cook in a home kitchen.