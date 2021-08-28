Cream Puffs. This recipe from our Baking Basics newsletter tucks vanilla whipped cream inside a sliced choux pastry bun. Give it a try if you’ve always wanted to learn how to make this impressive but approachable French staple. Whipped cream makes an excellent filling for Soft Whoopie Pies, too.
Get Voraciously’s Baking Basics newsletter and learn the techniques that make baking a piece of cake
No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie. Here, the whipped cream gets blended with mascarpone for stability and slight tang. It’s dolloped on top of a coconut pudding and showered with toasted shredded coconut. Similarly, check out Chocolate Cream Pie and a Whipped Cream Pie Topping you can put on any pie you want.
Butterscotch Custards With Coconut Cream. In this recipe, coconut is steeped in heated cream to impart its tropical flavor.
Raspberries With Cocoa Whipped Cream. You only need six ingredients for this simple, elegant treat. Dutch-processed cocoa powder lends dramatic color and chocolate flavor.
Dorie Greenspan’s Cream-and-Crunch Puffs. Not just for Valentine’s Day! Any time will feel festive and sweet with these meringues sporting mounds of whipped cream combined with the red jam of your choice and optional red food coloring. Another possibility: the equally pink Dorie Greenspan’s Summer Sundaes With Raspberry Ice Cream, where the whipped cream has a bit of sour cream.
Mocha Hazelnut Cream Horns. Satisfy your “Great British Baking Show” ambitions with this recipe from champion Nadiya Hussain. The whipped cream includes mascarpone and instant espresso, which is stupendous inside these puffy pastry horns, but also would be welcome on any other dessert you like.
Zuni Cafe Espresso Granita With Whipped Cream. You get just about equal amounts of granita and whipped cream in this gorgeous coffee-as-dessert from the legendary San Francisco restaurant.
More from Voraciously: