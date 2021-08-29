Marinated beans have all sorts of uses, from simple side dish to grain-bowl topping, but Rosenstrach tosses them into what she calls “pizza salad.” The brilliant thing about it is that the beans’ marinade becomes the salad dressing; unlike with meat marinades, there’s no need to worry about any food-safety issues in the reusing.
By the way, you can interpret the “pizza salad” name any way you like here. Rosenstrach calls it that because it reminds her of her family’s tradition of topping tomato pizza with salad. And this would work beautifully for that — or on the side. I like the name because with tomatoes, mozzarella and Parmesan, you’ve got many of the elements of a simple pizza, except the crust. Add some croutons, if you like, and you’d get even closer.
Ingredients
For the marinated beans
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, halved
- Fine sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 fresh basil leaves, chopped, or 1 rosemary sprig, left whole
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 cups cooked white beans, such as cranberry, cannellini, or great northern, or two (15-ounce) cans, rinsed and drained
For the salad
- 5 ounces lettuce, such as bibb, little gem or baby greens of your choice (about 8 cups)
- 1 pint quartered or sliced tomatoes, preferably grape or ripe heirlooms
- 1 large shallot (3 ounces), thinly sliced
- 6 ounces bocconcini (small mozzarella balls) or 1/2-inch cubes fresh mozzarella
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shaved Parmesan cheese
- 8 large fresh basil leaves, chopped
Step 1
Make the marinated beans: In a small skillet over medium heat, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt, black pepper, basil and red pepper flakes. Toss in the beans, bring the mixture to a simmer, then remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl, and let come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. (If desired, cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 5 days.)
Step 2
Make the salad: In a large shallow bowl, toss together the lettuce, tomatoes, shallot, mozzarella, Parmesan and basil. Toss in the beans with their marinade and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (a generous 1 3/4 cups)
Calories: 357; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 23 mg; Sodium: 226 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 18 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter, 2021).
Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.