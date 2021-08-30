This philosophy, more or less, has guided the Kaygusuz family as they navigated their new country without, at first, the benefit of any English language skills. The older members took odd jobs: Dilek worked in bakeries or at a nail salon; her husband, Erol, worked housekeeping at the Watergate; their oldest son, Serkan, delivered pizza for Papa John’s. But in 2008, Dilek stepped out on her own and started setting up booths at farmers markets to sell a selection of her dips and pastries, including the flaky coils of stuffed phyllo dough known as borek. At the peak, Dilek was preparing food for more than seven farmers markets a week.