To better get a handle on what you might need to be aware of, it helps to understand some of the differences between the two types of stoves. (Much of the dialogue revolves around burner-cooking, so I’m focusing on stovetop rather than oven function.) Gas stoves rely on a combustible mix of oxygen and gas that flows more or less depending on how you turn the control knob. They’re very responsive, easily moving between temperatures, according to “The Science of Good Food” by David Joachim, Andrew Schloss and A. Philip Handel. On the other hand, traditional electric cooktops are slower to respond. They take longer to cool down and sometimes to heat up as well.