Grilled Tofu, pictured above. Let’s start with the basics: Get a block of tofu, give it time in a flavorful marinade, then put it on the grill and get that char going. And then, consider a bright sauce, such as this one in Grilled Tofu With Ginger-Cilantro Sauce. Just like grilled chicken, you can serve this on a sandwich or as is, with salad, grilled corn, slaw and any of your other favorite grill-time sides.
Grilled Oyster Mushroom Kebabs With Parsley-Spinach Puree. Editor Joe Yonan met this dish as an appetizer at Los Angeles restaurant Bavel, and thought it should be considered a main, too. He doubled the quantity, made a few home-cook-friendly swaps and voila!
BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers. Portobello mushrooms were the original American veggie burger, so we’re bringing them back, but with a twist. Grill thick slices of pineapple alongside, then pile up your veggie burger and add homemade BBQ sauce. This recipe is from our Plant Powered Newsletter series.
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. Some sandwiches were designed to be super saucy, like this one. Grill your eggplant, poblanos and zucchini, stuff them inside split ciabattas, then make an herbaceous sauce. This sandwich is so flavorful, you may not even need the cheese.
Grilled Eggplant Parm. You can absolutely grill an eggplant Parm. And you absolutely should.
Hot Pulled Oyster Mushrooms. Back again with oyster mushrooms! Oyster mushrooms, like trumpet mushrooms, can be shredded a texture similar to that of pulled pork or chicken, and are great for carrying whatever flavors you throw at them.
More from Voraciously: