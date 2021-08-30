Grilled Tofu, pictured above. Let’s start with the basics: Get a block of tofu, give it time in a flavorful marinade, then put it on the grill and get that char going. And then, consider a bright sauce, such as this one in Grilled Tofu With Ginger-Cilantro Sauce. Just like grilled chicken, you can serve this on a sandwich or as is, with salad, grilled corn, slaw and any of your other favorite grill-time sides.