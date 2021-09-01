This recipe brings a Dutch baby oven pancake to the table, for any meal of the day, in savory form. Instead of the typical sweet preparation, this one is seasoned with Parmesan cheese and is made more healthful with whole grain flour and olive oil. After a short trip to the oven, its simple batter emerges gorgeously puffed and golden, ready to be topped with a colorful medley of sautéed vegetables and sprinkled with a confetti of fresh basil.
This particular combination of sweet onion, corn, zucchini and tomatoes is one I make so often this time of year, it’s like a best friend I know I can rely on. The vegetables keep in the refrigerator for a few days, so you can make them ahead and rewarm for this recipe, or make a bigger batch, as I often do, to have on hand as a side dish, a salad, or even folded into my eggs for breakfast, lunch or, yes, dinner.
Storage Notes: The vegetable medley can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days; gently rewarm over low heat before serving.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1/2 cup (2 2/3 ounces/75 grams) diced sweet onion
- 3/4 cup (4 ounces/115 grams) corn kernels (from 1 ear of corn or from frozen)
- 3/4 cup (3 1/2 ounces/100 grams) diced zucchini
- 1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon table or fine sea salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 3/4 cup (4 ounces/115 grams) quartered grape tomatoes
- 1/2 cup (63 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour or white whole-wheat flour or 1/4 cup (31 grams) each regular whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (180 milliliters) low-fat milk
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup (2/3 ounce/20 grams) grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 large fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons
Step 1
In a 10-inch cast-iron or ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the corn, zucchini and 1/4 teaspoon of each salt and pepper, and cook until the zucchini is firm-tender, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they are just warmed through, about 1 minute. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and cover to keep them warm as you prepare the pancake, or refrigerate until needed.
Step 2
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs until well combined. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and whisk to combine, then stir in the Parmesan cheese.
Step 3
Wipe the skillet out, then return it to medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, swirling to coat the skillet. Pour the batter into the skillet, then carefully transfer it to the oven. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the pancake is puffed and golden brown.
Step 4
Remove the skillet from the oven, top with the vegetable mixture, garnish with the basil and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving, based on 4.
Calories: 351; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 192 mg; Sodium: 406 mg; Carbohydrates: 39 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 15 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Alexis Sargent; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
