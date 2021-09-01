This particular combination of sweet onion, corn, zucchini and tomatoes is one I make so often this time of year, it’s like a best friend I know I can rely on. The vegetables keep in the refrigerator for a few days, so you can make them ahead and rewarm for this recipe, or make a bigger batch, as I often do, to have on hand as a side dish, a salad, or even folded into my eggs for breakfast, lunch or, yes, dinner.