Brennan says he also fears for his ability to staff up once the city can reopen. He was already down to 300 staffers from a pre-covid 500, he says, both because of the difficulty in hiring and decreased demand. One lesson he drew from his experience in Katrina was to make sure managers had good lines of communication so they could keep track of staffers and make sure they were okay. And to ensure they got their paychecks — unlike during Katrina — he ran the payroll process early so that direct deposits were delivered on Monday, and that hard checks could be delivered.