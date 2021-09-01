Rosemary-Pecan Butter, pictured above. You can use this recipe as a blueprint for experimenting with all the different kinds of nuts to make spreads. Fragrant rosemary adds a savory touch in this preparation.
Cinnamon Vanilla Sunflower Butter. Autumnal vibes from warm cinnamon make this sunflower butter a must-have.
Burnt Almond Butter Shrimp With Chilies. An easy sauce made from almond butter and lime keeps the shrimp from drying out.
Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas. Chocolate and peanut butter is old-school. For a twist, try chocolate and tahini in this frozen treat.
Hazelnut Chiffon Cake With Nutella Ganache. Nutella is a delicious blend of hazelnuts and chocolate, and is used here in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous ganache for this cake.
No-Nut Butter Cups. You can use any type of semi-sweet chocolate to make this sunflower butter-based riff on the Reese’s classic.
Thai Vegetable And Nut Butter Stew. Choose your favorite nut butter (almond and cashew butter would be great) and make this flavorful stew you can spice to your liking.
