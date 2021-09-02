Though their ingredients differ from neighboring joints, these chefs are no strangers to barbecue culture. Many are born-and-bred Southerners who have tasted their family’s smoked meats from a young age. In just a few years, they have used their culinary chops to win over new customers and entice even the most ravenous omnivores. For many of them, it isn’t enough to serve a plate with homemade mock meats and sides. They want it to be mouthwatering. Then they want you to come back for seconds. When you sit down for their barbecue, they want you to taste local history and fresh ingredients in one of the newest contributions to America’s oldest food traditions.