The truth is, this West African favorite is varied enough across cuisines and families that it merits its own tour. “It’s literally a staple on every table,” says Peter Opare, the man behind Washington’s Open Crumb restaurant, whose family hails from Ghana. “It is the one dish that brings most Africans together.”
In “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen,” Zoe Adjonyoh says jollof is akin to such other one-pot rice dishes as jambalaya and paella. “Believed to originate from the Senegalese dish Benachin in the Wolof language or ‘one-pot rice,’ there are many arguments between Nigerians and Ghanaians about who makes the best jollof and variations exist in Sierra Leone, Togo, Liberia and beyond.” You’ll also find jollof made with coconut milk in Cameroon and a baked version in Gambia, Adjonyoh says.
The diversity of dishes and opinions has long given rise to good-natured “jollof wars” between different nationalities, though “I never really bought into it,” Opare says. “At the end of the day, it’s more by family than by country.”
As to the commonalities, “the principle is always rice cooked in a spiced blend of tomatoes and onion, which gives it its rich red colouring,” Adjonyoh writes.
The rice is one major point of differentiation. Opare’s family prefers jasmine rice, though basmati is also popular among Ghanaians. Opare says you may find people who prefer other long-grain white rice, short grains or even Uncle Ben’s. You can cook the rice to your liking, as well. Opare prefers his rice softer, while his mother, who previously ran a restaurant and line of items for Whole Foods, likes it firmer. Add-ins run the gamut as well, from stewed and then fried meat to seafood and vegetables. Opare is particularly fond of salted pig feet. You’ll find plenty of variability in the amount and type of spice, too.
Here, I’m sharing Adjonyoh’s recipe for Veggie Jollof from her book, which gets a new release stateside this fall after it was originally published across the pond in 2017. While the recipe calls for peas and carrots, you can swap in the vegetables of your choosing, as long as they’re cut small enough to cook through while the rice steams in the final 20 to 25 minutes of cooking. I happily ate this as a main course with the accompanying salsa, though it would also make a great side with your choice of grilled or braised meats. The recipe makes a generous 8 cups, giving you plenty of flexibility to serve a few as a main or many as a side.
There’s no beating around the bush: The ingredient list is long. Like me, you may already have many of the ingredients in your pantry or fridge. Thankfully, most of the elements are simply mixed or blended together and lend themselves to making ahead. To cut back on the work or ingredients, you can buy a jollof spice blend (including from Adjonyoh herself). If you make it, use the extras for future batches of jollof or as a rub for grilled and roasted meats. Or follow Adjonyoh’s lead and incorporate it into the breading for fried chicken. You’ll also likely have leftovers of the green kpakpo shito salsa, an onion-and-chile relish that packs the same kind of fiery heat as the finished jollof. This condiment would be right at home on nachos, tacos, gazpacho or grilled meats and sausages. We also found that the jollof itself can improve over subsequent days, with the flavors melding even more.
Cooking the jollof is fairly straightforward. It does require some attention, however. Depending on the strength of your cooktop, you may need to tweak the heat to avoid cooking down the tomato-based sauce too much. If for some reason you do, merely splash in enough water when you add the rice to ensure there’s just enough liquid to start boiling. Pay attention while the rice steams. If it’s looking really dry, splash in a bit more water and/or turn down the heat even more. The rice shouldn’t be burned to the point of being black or bitter on the bottom, but you will likely get a crispy layer on the pot. “That’s the best part,” Opare says. “A lot of people love that.”
Soon you may be thinking of ways to adapt this flexible dish the same way Opare often does when he gets home from work. “Jollof rice is just a great everyday side dish,” he says.
Recipe notes: The chalé sauce can be made 1 day in advance and refrigerated.
The jollof dry spice mix can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for several months. The green kpakpo shito salsa can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The finished jollof can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat leftovers in the microwave or on the stove top.
Cubeb pepper is widely available online, as well as at some spice shops and African markets. You may also choose to purchase a jollof dry spice mix.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
For the jollof dry spice mix
- 2 tablespoons ground ginger
- 2 tablespoons dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground cubeb pepper (may substitute a mix of freshly ground black pepper and allspice)
For the chalé sauce
- 7 ounces canned diced tomatoes or 10 ounces fresh tomatoes, hulled and coarsely chopped
- 1 jarred roasted red bell pepper, drained
- 1 small white onion (about 4 ounces), coarsely chopped
- 1 small red Scotch bonnet chile pepper (use half and de-seed if you have a low heat tolerance or substitute 1/2 teaspoon cayenne for a milder heat)
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 cloves garlic (optional)
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder (extra hot, if desired)
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder (extra hot, if desired)
For the jollof
- 3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil
- 1 medium white onion (about 8 ounces), diced
- 1 teaspoon curry powder, such as Madras
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 tablespoons jollof dry spice mix (see above)
- 2 cups chalé sauce (entire yield from above)
- 10 1/2 ounces basmati rice or other long-grain white rice, thoroughly rinsed until the water runs clear, then drained
- 1/2 to 1 cup water, as needed
- 5 1/2 ounces fresh or frozen peas (no need to thaw, if frozen)
- 3 carrots, scrubbed and diced
For the green kpakpo shito salsa
- 2 medium white or red onions (about 1 pound total), diced
- 3 1/2 ounces green kpakpo shito (cherry) chile peppers, roughly chopped (may substitute any other hot green chile, such as green bird's eye, jalapeño, habanero or Scotch bonnet)
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Step 1
Make the jollof dry spice mix: In a medium bowl, combine the ginger, thyme, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, coriander, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and cubeb pepper until combined. Blend them together in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle, working in batches, if needed. You should get about 2/3 cup. Use right away or transfer to an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place until needed.
Step 2
Make the chalé sauce: In a blender, combine the tomatoes, roasted pepper, onion, Scotch bonnet chile, tomato paste, garlic, if using, ginger, curry powder, red pepper flakes, salt and chili powder. Blend until you have a fairly smooth paste. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired. You should get about 2 cups. Use right away, or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
Step 3
Start the jollof: In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, such as a Dutch oven, over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and saute until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the curry and chili powders and stir to coat the onion, then stir in the 2 tablespoons of jollof dry spice mix.
Step 4
Add all of the chalé sauce to the pan and stir well to combine. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. The sauce should be slightly thicker and darker than when you started, and extremely aromatic.
Step 5
Make the green kpakpo shito salsa: While the sauce is cooking, start the salsa (you may need to break this up into two parts and finish it while the rice is steaming). In a food processor or blender, combine the onions, chiles, ginger, garlic, lemon or lime juice, olive oil and salt. Process gently in brief pulses until you have a coarse paste of finely chopped ingredients. Scrape down the sides and stir once or twice for even chopping. Avoid pureeing the mixture, especially in a blender. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired and black pepper, to taste. You should get about 3 cups. Use right away, or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
Step 6
Return to the jollof: After the sauce has cooked, stir in the rice and 1/2 cup of the water and bring the mixture to a boil. If there isn’t enough liquid to actually boil, stir in a bit more of the water, just enough to bubble. Stir in the peas and carrots until combined. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a piece of foil or parchment to keep in the steam and replace the lid. Cook for 12 to 17 minutes, until the rice is mostly, but not completely, soft. When you check on it, stir the rice and scrape up as much of the layer of rice from the bottom as you can. If it’s looking very dry or threatening to burn, add another splash of water. Replace the foil and lid, turn off the heat and leave the pot on the burner to allow the rice to finish steaming to cook through, 8 to 10 minutes. You may end up with final a layer of browned rice at the bottom, which is normal (and some people’s favorite part), but it shouldn’t be charred to the point of being acrid. If you remove the pot from the burner and leave the lid on a few more minutes, that can help it release from the bottom as well.
Fluff up the rice, then serve with the kpakpo shito salsa on the side.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 cup rice and 2 tablespoons salsa), based on 8
Calories: 250; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 390 mg; Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen,” by Zoe Adjonyoh (Voracious, 2021).
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More from Voraciously: