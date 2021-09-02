Return to the jollof: After the sauce has cooked, stir in the rice and 1/2 cup of the water and bring the mixture to a boil. If there isn’t enough liquid to actually boil, stir in a bit more of the water, just enough to bubble. Stir in the peas and carrots until combined. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a piece of foil or parchment to keep in the steam and replace the lid. Cook for 12 to 17 minutes, until the rice is mostly, but not completely, soft. When you check on it, stir the rice and scrape up as much of the layer of rice from the bottom as you can. If it’s looking very dry or threatening to burn, add another splash of water. Replace the foil and lid, turn off the heat and leave the pot on the burner to allow the rice to finish steaming to cook through, 8 to 10 minutes. You may end up with final a layer of browned rice at the bottom, which is normal (and some people’s favorite part), but it shouldn’t be charred to the point of being acrid. If you remove the pot from the burner and leave the lid on a few more minutes, that can help it release from the bottom as well.