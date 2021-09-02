Now the fun part: Layering the flavors. Steam or griddle your tortillas until they’re soft and pliable. Add two or three tablespoons of refried beans, spreading them into a thick circle toward the center of each tortilla. Add a large spoonful of chopped vegetables, a few pickled chiles, and, if you’d like, some crumbled or shredded cheese, a squeeze of lime and a few sprigs of cilantro. If you’re serving this to a small crowd, let everyone build their own — layering on more of the flavors they prefer and less of the ones they don’t. That’s part of the art of the taco, too: You can have it any way you like.