The Biden administration wants to promote competition in the alcohol industry. Some prefer the status quo.
There were few if any calls for abolishing the three-tier system that evolved following Prohibition. One that approached that third rail of alcohol regulation came from the National Association of Wine Retailers, which said retailers should be able to buy directly from producers and ship directly to customers.
“Without change to how state alcohol sales are structured, including the ability of retailers to purchase inventory directly from producers or importers and the legal ability to ship wine interstate, the retail tier will further be ground under the boot of the unbound and powerful middle tier wholesalers until only a few independent fine wine retailers can survive,” the group argued. “The American consumers will be the ones who ultimately pay the price by being forced to pay monopoly prices for mass-produced goods when alternatives from craft and artisan producers are locked out of the marketplace.”
Most commenters focused on tweaking the system rather than razing it. Some argued that regulations intended to level the playing field are not being enforced, and larger companies are using strong-arm tactics that inhibit competition, such as distributors paying the cost of printing a restaurant’s wine list and misspelling competitor’s wines, or restocking a retailer’s shelves and giving their own labels favorable shelf space.
Several commenters pointed to market trends in the producer and retail tiers that also inhibit competition. Large corporations such as Gallo and Constellation acquire numerous wineries and create a false sense of competition while wielding market leverage because of their size. On the other end of the supply chain, “mega-retailers” — Costco was mentioned a few times — can distort the market with their buying power.
American Beverage Licensees, an association of retailers, argued that “retail consolidation has shifted alcohol market leverage to large, corporate, fast-moving consumer goods retailers, who now wield meaningful power over” the industry. “This power has led to the inability of small retailers to access familiar products or receive a level of service afforded to these large retail corporations,” the group said.
Many commenters identified themselves as wineries, distilleries or retailers but chose to remain anonymous. Some said they feared retribution from the wholesalers they were reluctantly dependent upon. Simon Shamoun, proprietor of Tarzana Wine & Spirits in Tarzana, Calif., signed his name to a warning that “the mom and pops will cease to exist” because of competition from large retailers such as Costco and chain supermarkets. These stores get “much higher discounts for much larger case quantities than we can afford to buy,” as well as access to more fashionable and allocated products, he said.
An important change in wine retail in the past 15 years has been direct shipping from wineries to consumers, now legal in some form in most states. Craft distilleries would like the same privilege. Several commenters argued that small distilleries face the same disadvantages as wineries in getting attention and service from distributors. Like the retailers association, they want the ability to ship their wares to consumers across the country.
But even wineries chafe at disparate requirements for direct shipping, which may favor larger competitors.
“The fractured structure of each state’s ABC rules and regulations allows larger wineries to gain a massive competitive advantage because they have the resources to manage and navigate the 45+ states laws,” one small winery owner wrote. “The cost to them as a percentage of their sales is minor, whereas for a small winery like mine, the management and cost is prohibitive. The industry will continue to consolidate around fewer and fewer wineries if left unchecked.”
The TTB has a lot to ponder from these comments. Wholesaler groups argue that the current system has worked well and fostered dramatic growth in the number of new breweries, wineries and distilleries. Those very businesses argue that consolidation in the industry stifles their ability to grow and put their wares before consumers. You and I, as wine lovers, may be offered a narrower range of choices if independent retailers and the small importers and distributors who sell to them fall prey to larger companies and their increasing market power.
Many of the comments focused on state laws, so the TTB may be limited in what it can do. But President Biden’s executive order on promoting competition in U.S. industry presumes there is a problem that needs to be fixed, so there will be pressure on the agency to take action. Any proposals the TTB makes are likely to be opposed by wholesalers and anti-alcohol activists who fear any move to ease sales of beer, wine or spirits will increase public health problems. Change will not be easy.
More from Wine archives: