Many of the comments focused on state laws, so the TTB may be limited in what it can do. But President Biden’s executive order on promoting competition in U.S. industry presumes there is a problem that needs to be fixed, so there will be pressure on the agency to take action. Any proposals the TTB makes are likely to be opposed by wholesalers and anti-alcohol activists who fear any move to ease sales of beer, wine or spirits will increase public health problems. Change will not be easy.