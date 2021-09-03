Because of this chemistry, some bakers are adamant that natural and Dutch-process cocoa are not directly interchangeable in baked goods without other adjustments to the recipe, but your bakes won’t be a disaster if you need to swap one for the other. “Yes, you can obtain decent results simply by substituting one cocoa for another without making any adjustments,” King Arthur Baking states. However, there will be differences in color, taste and texture. “In terms of texture, natural cocoa produced slightly drier baked goods as well as cookies with less spread than did Dutch-processed. Finally, we found that baked goods and hot chocolate made with Dutch-processed cocoa displayed more of the fruity, bitter notes of dark chocolate, while natural cocoa delivered a more straightforward chocolate flavor,” Cook’s Illustrated found in side-by-side comparisons of both types of cocoa across six recipes.