Cocoa powder is an end product after cacao beans have been fermented, roasted and pressed to extract most of the cocoa butter. “With all of the flavor but a fraction of the fat, cocoa powder is essentially a concentrated form of cocoa beans: it is bitter and strong,” Alice Medrich wrote in Food52. Or as Alton Brown put it, “Cocoa powder is the pure essence of chocolate, without any added fat or sugar to detract from its inherent goodness.”
Here’s what you need to know about cocoa powder, including the different types, what to look for when purchasing and how to get the most out of the ingredient:
Natural vs. Dutch-process
Natural cocoa powder may not have the word “natural” on the label. It might simply say “cocoa” along with “unsweetened” or “baking,” but these are all the same type. Generally light brown in color, natural cocoa is acidic (with a pH around 5) and tends to be fruitier and more intensely flavored than Dutch-process cocoa.
Also called “Dutched” or “alkalized,” Dutch-process cocoa powder has been treated with an alkali solution to increase the pH to between roughly 7 and 8. The effect is a mellower, often richer flavor and a darker color. “Dutching is not a one-size-fits-all process,” Cook’s Illustrated states. “Manufacturers use a variety of alkalizing agents, such as potassium carbonate or sodium carbonate. They can also adjust the temperature and time of the process and may opt to alkalize the nibs, the cocoa liquor, or the final pressed powder.” This can lead to a variety of different flavors and colors. Black (such as the type used in America’s favorite chocolate sandwich cookie) and rouge or red cocoa powder are all types of Dutch-process cocoa that have undergone different types of processing.
When to use each type
A good recipe should specify the type of cocoa powder and, as always, it’s best to use whichever specific ingredient the recipe writer lists. (American recipes that don’t specify are typically written for natural cocoa.) Generally with baked goods, those leavened with baking soda will call for natural cocoa and those leavened with baking powder will call for Dutch-process cocoa powder. This is because of basic chemistry where a base (baking soda) needs an acid (natural cocoa powder) to create a reaction of CO2 bubbles, giving rise to your brownies, cakes and the like.
“Natural cocoa is inherently acidic, so baking soda will work well with it. Dutch-process cocoa powder, though, has been treated to reduce its acidity, or alkalized, meaning there’s nothing for the soda to react with, which is why baking powder is typically needed in recipes using it,” my colleague Becky Krystal wrote.
Because of this chemistry, some bakers are adamant that natural and Dutch-process cocoa are not directly interchangeable in baked goods without other adjustments to the recipe, but your bakes won’t be a disaster if you need to swap one for the other. “Yes, you can obtain decent results simply by substituting one cocoa for another without making any adjustments,” King Arthur Baking states. However, there will be differences in color, taste and texture. “In terms of texture, natural cocoa produced slightly drier baked goods as well as cookies with less spread than did Dutch-processed. Finally, we found that baked goods and hot chocolate made with Dutch-processed cocoa displayed more of the fruity, bitter notes of dark chocolate, while natural cocoa delivered a more straightforward chocolate flavor,” Cook’s Illustrated found in side-by-side comparisons of both types of cocoa across six recipes.
If you are looking to minimize these changes, some people give recommendations for how to alter the leavener in a recipe when swapping the type of cocoa powder. However, it is difficult to give one-size-fits-all rules because there are other common acidic baking ingredients — such as buttermilk, brown sugar, coffee, honey and melted chocolate — that can impact the pH of a recipe, so bakers would need to take more than just the type of cocoa powder into account before making changes. Furthermore, “At high altitudes, acidity is vital to set cakes quickly before they lose their leavening and fall,” wrote “BakeWise” author Shirley O. Corriher.
For recipes that don’t call for baking powder or soda, such as ice cream, sauce, custard and buttercream, you can use either without having to think about differences in rise or texture, though color and flavor variations will still come into play.
Purchasing and storing
I typically keep both types in my pantry, but if you are low on space and only want one, I prefer the rich color and less astringent flavor of Dutch-process cocoa. “Some prefer using Dutch-processed cocoa as a slight bitterness may be tasted in cakes using natural cocoa and baking soda,” Stephanie Jaworski of Joy of Baking wrote. Some brands also sell mixes that are combination of different types as another option.
Aside from processing type, the key consideration when purchasing cocoa powder is fat content. “In the realm of chocolate, fat is flavor, so why settle for brands that skimp?” Stella Parks wrote in Serious Eats. According to “BakeWise,” cocoa powders can contain anywhere from 10 to 35 percent fat — so, generally speaking, the more fat the better.
Beyond flavor, fat content also impacts the finished product’s texture. “The lower the fat content, the more starch cocoa powder contains. That moisture-absorbing starch results in baked goods that are drier and crumblier as compared with the chewy, fudgy consistency of those made with high-fat cocoa powder,” Cook’s Illustrated states. So regardless which type of cocoa powder you want to use, choose the brand with the highest fat content for the best results.
Last, but certainly not least, we should take into account the ethical issues surrounding chocolate and its use of child labor. While some of the world’s largest chocolatiers long ago pledged to eradicate “the worst forms of child labor,” as stated in a report sponsored by the Labor Department, “representatives of some of the biggest and best-known brands could not guarantee that any of their chocolate was produced without child labor,” The Post previously reported. For a list of chocolate companies free of such concerns, you can consult these resources the next time you go shopping.
Whichever type you decide to buy, cocoa powder should be stored in an airtight container in a dry, cool place along with your other dry goods. While there are “best if used by” dates on the canisters, those are only suggestions. “If you come across cocoa powder that’s past its expiration date — even by a couple of years — it’s fine to use,” per Cook’s Illustrated.
How to use it
To get the most out of your cocoa powder, mix it with a bit of hot liquid, such as water, coffee or butter, first before adding it to the rest of your ingredients. This technique, known as “blooming,” “brings out the best in cocoa powder and unleashes its ultra-chocolatey potential,” Kelli Foster wrote in The Kitchn. “Recipes for brownies, cakes, and beyond that call for cocoa powder to be bloomed, translate into bigger, more intense chocolate flavor in the finished baked good.” Blooming can also make the cocoa powder dissolve more easily.
When trying to add cocoa powder to a recipe that doesn’t already call for it, it is important take its starch content into consideration. “The fine particles found in both cocoa and chocolate can act like flour in a recipe,” according to “BakeWise.” “When you convert a plain cake recipe to a chocolate cake, if you use cocoa, you need to consider it as flour. Subtract the amount of cocoa that you use from the quantity of flour; otherwise the cake will have too much flour and may be dry,” and no one wants a dry cake.
With this cocoa powder information in tow, the only question that remains is what chocolate delight will you make first?
More from Voraciously: